Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,881,000 after acquiring an additional 68,992 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBIZ Stock Up 0.7 %

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $401,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBIZ Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.