Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,001 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Stock Up 2.9 %

RCII stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 453.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

