Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,685 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE RLJ opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.