Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,743 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROIC. BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

