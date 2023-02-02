Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 2,195 Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,554,000 after buying an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 90,927 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.05. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $1,370,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,482.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $1,370,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,482.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,309.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,472 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

