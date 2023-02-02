Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

