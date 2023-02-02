Inspire Investing LLC Sells 496 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ACHC opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $666.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.