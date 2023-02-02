Inspire Investing LLC Sells 705 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 4.44.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

