Inspire Investing LLC Sells 733 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Veradigm by 41.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 21.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 239.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the third quarter worth about $2,092,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the second quarter worth about $12,807,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veradigm ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. Veradigm had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veradigm Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,365.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,776 shares of company stock worth $1,137,271 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.