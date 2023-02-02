Inspire Investing LLC Sells 855 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Articles

