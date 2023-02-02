Inspire Investing LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

ATSG opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $516.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ATSG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.