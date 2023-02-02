Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $310.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

NYSE:INSP opened at $257.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.78 and a beta of 1.51. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.06.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,776 shares of company stock valued at $14,328,270. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

