Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 6,057 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. Barclays began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Grab Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.58 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.