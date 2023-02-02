Investview (INVU) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Investview to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Investview and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Investview alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investview 0 0 0 0 N/A Investview Competitors 737 3827 5960 100 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Investview’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Investview has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investview N/A N/A -0.03 Investview Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,108.38

This table compares Investview and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Investview’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Investview. Investview is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Investview and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investview N/A N/A N/A Investview Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Investview shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Investview shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Investview competitors beat Investview on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Investview Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investview, Inc., through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies management, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining, repair solutions, and blockchain technologies. Its services include research, education, and investment tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in successfully navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency. The company also offers education and software applications to assist individuals in debt reduction, enhanced savings, budgeting, and proper tax management. The company was formerly known as Global Investor Services, Inc. and changed its name to Investview, Inc. in March 2012. Investview, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.