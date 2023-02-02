iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,022,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,549,000 after buying an additional 1,806,276 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,774.2% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,312,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,481,000 after buying an additional 311,136 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,219,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 309,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 137,607 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $111.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $128.30.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

