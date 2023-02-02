iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2,652.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $58.87 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

