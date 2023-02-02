iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $103.09 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average of $95.31.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

