Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €260.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($265.22) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($304.35) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($246.74) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €229.80 ($249.78) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($240.33). The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of €210.98 and a 200 day moving average of €188.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

