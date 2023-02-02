J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $149.12, but opened at $145.02. J&J Snack Foods shares last traded at $149.01, with a volume of 4,993 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 126.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 18.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
J&J Snack Foods Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.52.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.