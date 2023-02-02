Jo Parfrey Purchases 2,000 Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) Stock

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) insider Jo Parfrey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,120 ($38.53) per share, for a total transaction of £62,400 ($77,065.58).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of WWH opened at GBX 3,125 ($38.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,820 ($34.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,500 ($43.23). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,220.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,292.17.

Get Worldwide Healthcare Trust alerts:

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.12%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

