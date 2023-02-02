Joanne Wong Purchases 434 Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Stock

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wong purchased 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £1,796.76 ($2,219.04).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Up 2.2 %

JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 409.50 ($5.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 361.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 339.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £340.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a 1-year low of GBX 239.50 ($2.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 464 ($5.73).

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.