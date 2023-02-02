Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 4.6 %

JCI opened at $66.36 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

