Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $196.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 0.7 %

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.