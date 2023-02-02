JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $139.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average is $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.