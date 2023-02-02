JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($32.60) to GBX 2,700 ($33.35) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLWYF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bellway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on Bellway in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Bellway Price Performance

OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $18.30 on Monday. Bellway has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

