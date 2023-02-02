Jump Financial LLC Buys 25,143 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,110,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,550,000 after purchasing an additional 728,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,769,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 988,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NS opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.93. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.11 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 121.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 432.43%.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

