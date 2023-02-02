Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,646,000 after buying an additional 440,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,269,000 after buying an additional 113,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $122,303,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 968,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $104.23 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

