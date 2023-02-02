Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.94.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,586 shares of company stock worth $594,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after purchasing an additional 649,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

