K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$9.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KNT. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 80,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$594,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at C$96,590.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

