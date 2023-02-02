Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives $4.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
Kaltura Price Performance
Shares of KLTR stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $289.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.22.
Institutional Trading of Kaltura
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kaltura Company Profile
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
