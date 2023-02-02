Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Stock Up 0.4 %

KAMN opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $709.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.98. Kaman has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.87 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.69%. Analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.