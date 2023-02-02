Keep Network (KEEP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.99 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $206.67 million and $4.99 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002930 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00408726 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,838.44 or 0.28689578 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00554875 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
