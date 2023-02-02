Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.10.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$39.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.41. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$51.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$64.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.2900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

