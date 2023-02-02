Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Trading Down 2.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 261,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,166,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LICY shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LICY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 164,607 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,346,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 92,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,362 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,517,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,138,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 376,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

