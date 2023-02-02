Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after buying an additional 708,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,604,000 after buying an additional 300,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,276,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

