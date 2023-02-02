Loop Capital Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $290.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.37.

Stryker Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $278.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.74.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

