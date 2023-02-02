LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.96% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $29,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,087,000. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.