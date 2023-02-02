LSV Asset Management Buys 100 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.95% of NewMarket worth $28,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NewMarket by 51.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NewMarket by 133.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NewMarket by 69.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in NewMarket by 12,580.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $367.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $370.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.62.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

