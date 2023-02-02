LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,761,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 449,275 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.96% of Innoviva worth $32,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 18,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Innoviva by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 305,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $889.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($2.15). Innoviva had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

INVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Innoviva

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.