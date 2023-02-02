LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $30,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,020,000 after purchasing an additional 581,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,807,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,638,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

NYSE ETR opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.66. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

