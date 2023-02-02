LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,369 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Busey were worth $29,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Busey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.16 on Thursday. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUSE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,709.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,709.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,652.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock worth $217,380 and sold 6,900 shares worth $175,444. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

