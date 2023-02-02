LSV Asset Management Has $22.31 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.44% of AutoNation worth $22,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $135.57.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,019 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,902. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

