LSV Asset Management Has $25.98 Million Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 901,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.82% of HomeStreet worth $25,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMST. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 53.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 104,649 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 85.2% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 96,375 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 836.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 60,291 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 133.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 57,164 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ HMST opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $542.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $52.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.