LSV Asset Management Has $30.06 Million Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.17% of Hanmi Financial worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,376,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,468,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAFC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $722.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.99. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

