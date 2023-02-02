LSV Asset Management Has $31.33 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $31,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in NetApp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetApp Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.