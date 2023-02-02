LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $26,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,094,000 after purchasing an additional 454,955 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,131,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,914,000 after purchasing an additional 547,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.