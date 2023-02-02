LSV Asset Management Purchases 52,500 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.30% of Ares Capital worth $26,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About Ares Capital

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

