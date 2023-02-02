LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.19% of SS&C Technologies worth $23,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 187.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 83,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

