LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 5.54% of Hibbett worth $35,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Hibbett Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $433.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

