LSV Asset Management Sells 11,091 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.78% of Deluxe worth $34,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

DLX stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $873.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

